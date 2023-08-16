Backlist To The Future, With Stellar Recommendations

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn talks about two SF/F books that she read because someone else strongly recommended them.

Books Discussed

Lady Hotspur by Tessa Gratton (cw: PTSD, death fixation, violence and gore), author rec’d by Karen Lord in The Blue, Beautiful World acknowledgements

Buffalo is the New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel (cw: racism, suicide, drug use and overdose, violence), rec’d by Danika in Our Queerest Shelves