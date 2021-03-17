Riot Headline Literary Activism: How To Help Texas’s Recovery

Episode 99.5
Backlist To The Future, With Speculative Migration

This week, humanity takes to the stars as Sharifah discusses speculative migration.

Books Discussed

The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell

Midnight Robber by Nalo Hopkinson

