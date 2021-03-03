Backlist To The Future With Shared World Stories

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

This week, Jenn discusses shared world stories in sci-fi and fantasy.

Books Discussed

The Vela Season 1 (Serial Box) by Yoon Ha Lee, Becky Chambers, SL Huang, and Rivers Solomon

Riverside / Tremontaine

Two Dark Moons (The Sãoni Cycle / The Shale) by Avi Silver