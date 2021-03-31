Episode 100.5
Backlist To The Future, With Series Spin-Offs
This week, Jenn discusses sci-fi/fantasy series spin-offs.
Books Discussed
Blood Heir by Ilona Andrews (Aurelia Ryder #1, follows Kate Daniels #10)
Silver Silence by Nalini Singh (Psy-Changeling Trinity #1, follows Psy-Changeling #15)