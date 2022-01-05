Backlist To The Future, With Sequels

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two must-read sequels.

Books Discussed

Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko (Raybearer series)

Blood Binds The Pack by Alex Wells (Ghost Wolves series)