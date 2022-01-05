Episode 120.5
Backlist To The Future, With Sequels
This week, Jenn discusses two must-read sequels.
Books Discussed
Redemptor by Jordan Ifueko (Raybearer series)
Blood Binds The Pack by Alex Wells (Ghost Wolves series)