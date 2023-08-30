Backlist To The Future, with Rich People Problems

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sharifah dives into “rich people problems” in SF/F, with two favorites.

Books Discussed

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo (tw: abortion scene, racism, homophobia)

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson (tw: intimate partner violence, harm to children, addiction)