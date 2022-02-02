Backlist To The Future, With Recent Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two recent favorites from the last couple years.

Books Discussed:

The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel (cw: drug abuse; mention of suicide, mention of domestic violence)

Destroyer of Light by Jennifer Marie Brissett (cw: graphic harm to children, rape, sexual assault)