Backlist To the Future, With Pictures

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Episode Archive View All Podcasts

This week, Jenn discusses fun SF/F graphic novels and manga.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Space Battle Lunchtime by Natalie Riess

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge