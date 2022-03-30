Backlist To The Future, With Old Favs by Authors With New Releases

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses older favorites from authors with upcoming new releases.

Books Discussed

The Book of M by Peng Shepherd

The Cartographers by Peng Shepherd

Payback’s A Witch by Lana Harper

From Bad to Cursed by Lana Harper (coming May 2022)