Backlist To The Future, With Odd Jobs
This week, Jenn discusses odd jobs in sci-fi and fantasy.
Books Discussed
Chosen Spirits by Samit Basu (cw: religious bigotry, police brutality, discussion of rape)
Timekeeper by Tara Sim (cw: panic disorder)
Bonus: Hench by Natalie Zina Walschots