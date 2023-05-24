Backlist To The Future, With More Anticipated Summer Reads

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn discusses two of her upcoming SF/F summer reads, both of which happen to be YA!

Books Discussed

The Oracle Code by Marieke Nijkamp and Manuel Preitano

Year of the Reaper by Makiia Lucier

