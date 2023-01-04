Backlist To the Future, With More 2022 Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two 2022 releases that she didn’t get to talk about in 2022.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Stars Undying by Emery Robin

At Midnight edited by Dahlia Adler

Gita Trelease,“In the Forests of the Night”

Tracy Deonn, “The Emperor and the Eversong”

Darcie Little Badger, “Coyote in High-Top Sneakers”

Stacey Lee, “Fire and Rhinestones”