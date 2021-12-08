Backlist To The Future, With More 2021 Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn continues to cheat and gives two more of her favorites from 2021.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed:

In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu, ae/aer (cw: suicide, body horror)

The Ones We’re Meant to Find by Joan He (cw: intimate partner violence)