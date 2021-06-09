Episode 105.5
Backlist To The Future, With Monsters
This week, Sharifah discusses some favorite SF/F with monsters.
Books Discussed
The Changeling by Victor LaValle (tw: ableism, child murder, child abuse, racism)
Rolling in the Deep by Mira Grant