Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Riot Headline Meet the Winners of the 56th Annual Nebula Awards

Episode 105.5
Backlist To The Future, With Monsters

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses some favorite SF/F with monsters.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Changeling by Victor LaValle (tw: ableism, child murder, child abuse, racism)

Rolling in the Deep by Mira Grant

Chosen Ones by Veronica Roth
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!