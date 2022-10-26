Backlist To The Future, With Gifting Ideas

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses two backlist SF/F titles that are great for gifting.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Check out our Reading the Stars giveaway!

Books Discussed

The Chosen and the Beautiful by Nghi Vo

Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař