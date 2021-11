Backlist To The Future With Fireside Favorites

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses some fireside favorites for winter reading.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Ash by Malinda Lo

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams