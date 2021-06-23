Make this your book club’s next read! Make this your book club’s next read! Make this your book club’s next read!

Episode 106.5
Backlist To The Future, With Favorites From the Last Five(ish) Years

This week, Jenn discusses two SF/F favorites from the last five(ish) years that she thinks deserve a bump.

Books Discussed

A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson (cw: violent homophobia)

Lightless by C.A. Higgins

