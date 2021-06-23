Episode 106.5
Backlist To The Future, With Favorites From the Last Five(ish) Years
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Jenn discusses two SF/F favorites from the last five(ish) years that she thinks deserve a bump.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson (cw: violent homophobia)
Lightless by C.A. Higgins