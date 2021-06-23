Backlist To The Future, With Favorites From the Last Five(ish) Years

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two SF/F favorites from the last five(ish) years that she thinks deserve a bump.

Books Discussed

A Taste of Honey by Kai Ashante Wilson (cw: violent homophobia)

Lightless by C.A. Higgins