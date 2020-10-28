Backlist To The Future With Existential Crises

This week, Sharifah discusses sci-fi and fantasy featuring existential crises!

This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Insiders, the digital hangout spot for the Book Riot community.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova