Backlist To The Future, With Evil Queens

This week, Jenn discusses two favorite evil queen retellings.

This episode is sponsored by Amulet Books and Raybearer by Jordan Ifueko.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Julie C. Dao’s Rise of the Empress series

Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust