Episode 96.5
Backlist To The Future, With Darkly Compelling Books

This week, Jenn discusses darkly compelling sci-fi and fantasy (and horror).

Books Discussed

Little Black Book of Stories by A.S. Byatt

Sorrowland by Rivers Solomon

An Unkindness of Ghosts by Rivers Solomon

