Backlist To The Future, With Cosmic Horror

This week, Sharifah discusses some favorite backlist cosmic horror.

Books Discussed:

The Ballad of Black Tom by Victor LaValle (cw: racism)

White is for Witching by Helen Oyeyemi (cw: disordered eating, racism)