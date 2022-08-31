Backlist To The Future, With Complete Series

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses some completed epic series.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Green Bone Saga by Fonda Lee (cw: Addiction, Overdose, Self-harm (mentioned), Sexual abuse of minor, Suicide (mentioned))

Broken Earth series by N.K. Jemisin (cw: Child abuse, Sexual abuse of minor, Death (including child, graphic), Racism, Rape, Slavery)