Backlist To The Future, With Books By Latine Authors
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Sharifah discusses two books by Latine authors for Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova
Infomocracy by Malka Older