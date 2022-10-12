Backlist To The Future, With Books By Indigenous Authors
This week, Jenn discusses speculative fiction from Indigenous authors in honor of Indigenous People’s Day.
Books Discussed
Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice
Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger
Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich
Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse
Never Whistle At Night, co-edited by by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. (Fall 2023)