Backlist To The Future, With Books By Indigenous Authors

This week, Jenn discusses speculative fiction from Indigenous authors in honor of Indigenous People’s Day.

Books Discussed

Moon of the Crusted Snow by Waubgeshig Rice

Elatsoe by Darcie Little Badger

Future Home of the Living God by Louise Erdrich

Black Sun by Rebecca Roanhorse

Never Whistle At Night, co-edited by by Shane Hawk and Theodore C. Van Alst, Jr. (Fall 2023)