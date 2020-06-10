Backlist To The Future, With Black Female Authors
Sharifah recommends two great Black female authors of science fiction and fantasy.
Books Discussed:
Octavia Butler: Bloodchild and Other Stories
Tananarive Due: Ghost Summer: Stories
Due Interview mentioned: https://locusmag.com/2018/04/tananarive-due-sense-of-mission/