Backlist To The Future, With Black Female Authors

Sharifah recommends two great Black female authors of science fiction and fantasy.

Books Discussed:

Octavia Butler: Bloodchild and Other Stories

Tananarive Due: Ghost Summer: Stories

Due Interview mentioned: https://locusmag.com/2018/04/tananarive-due-sense-of-mission/

