This week, Sharifah discusses two SF/F beach reads!

This episode is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publishers of Mirage by Somaiya Daud.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

The Hike by Drew Magary

Mem by Bethany C. Morrow