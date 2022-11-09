Backlist To The Future, With Airships

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses airships in SF/F, courtesy of a listener request!

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Ann Sei Lin’s Rebel Skies

Nisi Shawl’s Everfair

P. Djeli Clark’s Black God’s Drums

Ken Liu’s Dandelion Dynasty series

See Also: