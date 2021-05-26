Episode 104.5
Backlist To The Future, With Action-Packed SFF
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Jenn discusses some favorite action-packed sci-fi and fantasy.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
Nocturna by Maya Motayne (cw: abusive guardian, graphic violence)
A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (cw: emotionally abusive parents)