Episode 104.5
Backlist To The Future, With Action-Packed SFF

This week, Jenn discusses some favorite action-packed sci-fi and fantasy.

Books Discussed

Nocturna by Maya Motayne (cw: abusive guardian, graphic violence)

A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (cw: emotionally abusive parents)

