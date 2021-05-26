Backlist To The Future, With Action-Packed SFF

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses some favorite action-packed sci-fi and fantasy.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Nocturna by Maya Motayne (cw: abusive guardian, graphic violence)

A Pale Light in the Black by KB Wagers (cw: emotionally abusive parents)