Backlist To The Future With A Sense of Wonder

This week, Jenn discusses two books that evoke a sense of wonder.

This episode is sponsored by TBR: Tailored Book Recommendations, Book Riot’s personalized reading recommendation service, which now has gifting!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed:

Dragons in a Bag by Zeta Elliott

The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden (tw: child abuse, sexual assault)