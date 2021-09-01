Episode 111.5
Backlist To The Future, Under The Radar
This week, Sharifah discusses some SF/F from under the radar.
Books Discussed
The Woman Who Thought She Was a Planet and Other Stories by Vandana Singh
Ambiguity Machines and Other Stories by Vandana Singh
Mistress Masham’s Repose by TH White