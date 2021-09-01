Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Episode 111.5
Backlist To The Future, Under The Radar

This week, Sharifah discusses some SF/F from under the radar.

Books Discussed

The Woman Who Thought She Was a Planet and Other Stories by Vandana Singh

Ambiguity Machines and Other Stories by Vandana Singh

Mistress Masham’s Repose by TH White

