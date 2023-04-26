Backlist To The Future, Speculative Style

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn recommends two speculative fiction favorites.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Looking for fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more from experts in the world of books and reading? Subscribe to Book Riot’s newest newsletter, The Deep Dive, to get exclusive content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe and choose your membership level today at bookriot.substack.com

Books Discussed

The Old Drift by Namwali Serpell (cw: rape, racism, racial slurs)

The Lonesome Bodybuilder by Yukiko Motoya, translated by Asa Yoneda