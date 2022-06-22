Backlist To The Future, Short Story-Style

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses two favorite speculative short story collections.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Books Discussed

Tender by Sofia Samatar

Sooner or Later Everything Falls Into the Sea by Sarah Pinsker

We are Satellites by Sarah Pinsker