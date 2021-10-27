SFF Yeah Featured Image

Episode 115.5
Backlist To The Future, On Immortality

This week, Sharifah discusses sci-fi and fantasy about immortality.

Books Discussed

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due (cw: child abuse, slavery)

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler (cw: sexual assault, incest, slavery)

