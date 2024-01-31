Backlist To The Future, Listener Questions Part 2

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jenn gets feedback from a previous listener rec and answers two more questions!

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

2024 is the tenth year of the Read Harder Challenge! Join us as we make our way through 24 tasks meant to expand our reading horizons and diversify our TBRs. To get book recommendations for each task, sign up for the Read Harder newsletter. We’ll also keep you informed about other cool reading challenges, readathons, and more across the bookish internet. If you become a paid subscriber, you get even more recommendations plus community features, where you can connect with a community of passionate, like-minded readers in a cozy and supportive corner of the internet. Visit bookriot.com/readharder to sign up.

Books Discussed

Tanelle recs Serpent & the Wings of Night by Carissa Broadbent for Sarah

Murderbot comps for Val:

This is How You Lose the Time War by Max Gladstone and Amal el Mohtar

Charles Yu’s short story collection, Sorry Please Thank You

P. Djèlí Clark (if you’re willing to do fantasy)

Badass Space Stories for Eliška:

Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe by Alex White

Genesis of Misery by Neon Yang

Kameron Hurley’s The Stars Are Legion