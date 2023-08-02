Backlist To The Future: Guess That Title

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah is playing Guess That Backlist SFF Book, where she tells you what the book is about and you guess the title before she gives you the answer! (Titles below so don’t look if you want to guess)

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

Wanna escape the Dog Days of summer with purrfect book recommendations? Let Tailored Book Recommendations pick awesome books to keep you entertained. Touch grass, grab some lemonade, and enjoy TBR’s picks.

Books Discussed

Rosewater by Tade Thompson

The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert