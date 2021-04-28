Episode 102.5
Backlist To The Future, Grab-Bag Style
This week, Jenn discusses two sci-fi/fantasy titles that don’t necessarily have a theme, she just really likes them!
Books
Record of a Spaceborn Few (Wayfarers #3) by Becky Chambers (The Galaxy, and The Ground Within #4)
Infinity Son (Infinity Cycle #1) by Adam Silvera (Infinity Reaper #2)