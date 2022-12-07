Backlist To The Future, Gift Edition Style

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses publishers of SF/F gift editions to consider for holiday gifting.

Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.

The show can also be found on Stitcher here.

To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!

And, you can also gift TBR!

Publishers Discussed

Folio Society (Kindred by Octavia Butler, Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet by Ta-Nehisi Coates)

Subterranean Press (The Jade Setter of Janloon by Fonda Lee)

Penguin Classics Deluxe Editions (The Bloody Chamber by Angela Carter)