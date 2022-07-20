Backlist To The Future, For Disability Pride Month

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jenn discusses disability in backlist sci-fi and fantasy, in honor of Disability Pride Month!

Books & Links Discussed

Issue 30: Disabled People Destroy Fantasy from Uncanny Magazine

Into the Drowning Deep by Mira Grant

Nicola Griffith’s list of fiction that passes the Fries Test