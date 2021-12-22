Backlist To The Future, Featuring Fresh Starts

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Sharifah discusses SF/F with fresh starts.

Books Discussed

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers

The Good House by Tananarive Due (cw: sexual assault, child molestation, racism, animal abuse, and suicide)