Episode 116.5
Backlist To The Future, Dealer’s Choice
This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, Jenn discusses books from this year she hasn’t already had a chance to talk about.
Follow the podcast via RSS here, Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.
The show can also be found on Stitcher here.
To get even more SF/F news and recs, sign up for our Swords and Spaceships newsletter!
Books Discussed
Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta