Episode 116.5
Backlist To The Future, Dealer’s Choice

This week, Jenn discusses books from this year she hasn’t already had a chance to talk about.

Books Discussed

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa

Gearbreakers by Zoe Hana Mikuta