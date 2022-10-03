Back on the Book Train￼

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jess and Trisha talk through some news and updates and then discuss Witchmark – including whether it can be classified as a romance.

News

As mentioned, this McSweeney’s post by Rachel Mans McKenny will brighten your day.

Join Jess at the RRAW Experience later this month (or just read about it and be jealous)!

Books Discussed

Partners in Crime by Alisha Rai

Wicked Beauty by Katee Robert

Witchmark by C.L. Polk

