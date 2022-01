This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Jeff and Rebecca doing something unusual: talking about the books they are reading.

Discussed in this episode:

Winter Preview Draft

Adaptation Nation

Edelweiss

Netgalley

The Nineties by Chuck Klosterman

Lost & Found by Kathryn Schulz

To Paradise by Hanya Yanagihara

Somebody’s Daughter by Ashley Ford

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson