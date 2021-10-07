Episode 301
Ask Us Anything Part the Second
Amanda and Jenn answer the second round of “Ask Us Anything” questions, in honor of hitting the 300 episode milestone!
Announcements
10th Anniversary limited edition BR merch!
Links And Notes
Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Don’t Call it a Cult by Sarah Berman, Natural Mother of the Child by Krys Malcolm Belc
McCann Dog Training’s puppy series on YouTube
Robert Cabral’s YouTube especially if it’s a protection breed (or even if you notice impulse control/excitement issues or the dog is big enough to be hard to handle)
Puppies for Dummies by Sarah Hodgson
Take a puppy class at the SPCA
Xio Axelrod’s Girl With Stars In Her Eyes
Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston
The Djinn Falls in Love and Other Stories, edited by Mahvesh Murad and Jared Shurin
New Suns, edited by Nisi Shawl