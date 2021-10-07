Ask Us Anything Part the Second

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Amanda and Jenn answer the second round of “Ask Us Anything” questions, in honor of hitting the 300 episode milestone!

Intimacies by Katie Kitamura

Don’t Call it a Cult by Sarah Berman, Natural Mother of the Child by Krys Malcolm Belc

McCann Dog Training’s puppy series on YouTube

Robert Cabral’s YouTube especially if it’s a protection breed (or even if you notice impulse control/excitement issues or the dog is big enough to be hard to handle)

Puppies for Dummies by Sarah Hodgson

Take a puppy class at the SPCA

Xio Axelrod’s Girl With Stars In Her Eyes

Red, White and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

The Djinn Falls in Love and Other Stories, edited by Mahvesh Murad and Jared Shurin

New Suns, edited by Nisi Shawl

Smitten Kitchen pumpkin bread

