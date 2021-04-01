This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Tune in to hear Nicole and Nusrah talk about Asian American female authors, in conversation with the wonderful Kelly Yang, author of Front Desk and Parachutes.

Books Mentioned

Any Day With You by Mae Respicio

Insurrecto by Gina Apostol – adult recommendation

Stargazing by Jen Wang

Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho

Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park

Lalani of the Distant Sea by Erin Estrada Kelly

Crab Cake: Turning the Tide Together by Andrea Tsurumi

Asian-Americans Who Inspire Us by Analiza Quiroz Wolf, illustrated by Tuire Suirainen

Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist, written by Julie Leung

From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea by Kai Cheng Thom, illustrated by Kai Yun Ching

