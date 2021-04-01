Episode 51
Books by Asian American Femme Authors
Tune in to hear Nicole and Nusrah talk about Asian American female authors, in conversation with the wonderful Kelly Yang, author of Front Desk and Parachutes.
Books Mentioned
Any Day With You by Mae Respicio
Insurrecto by Gina Apostol – adult recommendation
Stargazing by Jen Wang
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho
Prairie Lotus by Linda Sue Park
Lalani of the Distant Sea by Erin Estrada Kelly
Crab Cake: Turning the Tide Together by Andrea Tsurumi
Asian-Americans Who Inspire Us by Analiza Quiroz Wolf, illustrated by Tuire Suirainen
Paper Son: The Inspiring Story of Tyrus Wong, Immigrant and Artist, written by Julie Leung
From the Stars in the Sky to the Fish in the Sea by Kai Cheng Thom, illustrated by Kai Yun Ching
You can find Nicole on Twitter @ittybittyNY
You can find Nusrah on Twitter @JavedNusrah
Until next time!