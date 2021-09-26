Ascending Levels of Sauciness

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jeff and Amanda talk about Sally Rooney sales, author who want to be publishers who also want to be influencers, the National Book Award longlist, Amanda’s favorite books of the year so far, and the going price for The Constitution.

Discussed in this episode:

2021 Fall Preview Draft

Lena Waithe & Gillian Flynn launching imprints with independent publisher Zando

Sara Gran also launching a publishing project

National Book Award Long list



Rare First Edition of the US Constitution to go to auction

Cultish by Amanda Montell

She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri

Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins

Matrix by Lauren Groff