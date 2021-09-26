Episode 464
Ascending Levels of Sauciness
Jeff and Amanda talk about Sally Rooney sales, author who want to be publishers who also want to be influencers, the National Book Award longlist, Amanda’s favorite books of the year so far, and the going price for The Constitution.
Discussed in this episode:
Lena Waithe & Gillian Flynn launching imprints with independent publisher Zando
Sara Gran also launching a publishing project
National Book Award Long list
Rare First Edition of the US Constitution to go to auction
She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins