Are Cyber Thrillers a Thing?

Amanda and guest host Rincey Abraham from Read or Dead discuss thrillers written by women of color, business books for new employees, and what to read if you're giving up on Cormoran Strike.

Questions

1. I recently got an amazing new job at a tech startup after being in a somewhat horrible job situation. The problem is, I am new to technology, the startup life, and the business side of things (I’ve been working retail previously), and I’m feeling a little overwhelmed and behind in terms of the culture and lingo. Do you have any suggestions for business reads for this fiction-focused person looking to expand her horizons and build a place for herself in this new culture and community? I already have Radical Candor by Kim Scott and Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead on my shelf, along with Erin Meyer’s The Culture Map (as we deal with companies around the world). I’m most interested in books by women, but will take a look at recommendations that you truly believe are worth my time and attention. I tend to struggle with nonfiction, so easily accessible and engrossing options are appreciated. I’m looking to add books to my arsenal to help me step into my new role with confidence and poise, with as much information as possible. Thank you so much!



Anna

2. I’m looking for something that has the vibes you get watching Over the Garden Wall or Gilmore Girls, or reading Anne of Green Gables or Shirley Jackson. Not necessarily spooky (but I do love spooky) but cosy and autumnal and makes you want to wrap yourself up in a blanket and sit in front of a fireplace or go to a pumpkin patch.

Please help!



-Dee

3. I’m new to the show and have been listening to back issues because I love it so much! Book recommendations are my jam.

I’m looking for a recommendation for my dad. He enjoys reading but doesn’t always have a lot of free time for it. He enjoys action, sci-fi and World War Two stories. He is also a HUGE gun nut! Books I have bought for him in the past include Borrowed Time by Naomi Alderman and Birds in a Cage by Derek Neimann. He also enjoys comedy and humour.

Thanks so much for your help!

Cherith

4. Hey y’all! Big fan of the show. I was wondering if you could recommend any thriller/mystery books where the internet plays a big role. Could involve the deep web, social media, code hunting, cyber security, anything where the crime or mystery revolves around cyber spaces (are cyber thrillers a thing?). Please help a bored human fellow who misses Mr. Robot with their whole heart and soul.



Cecil

5. Hi! I love the show! 🙂 I wanted to ask for some recommendations for a thriller/mystery written by a woman of color. I want to read something captivating and well done, that can be surprising but not far fetched at the end. Some of my favorites are: Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie, Sharp Objects and Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn and Far From You by Tess Sharpe. I didn’t like Final Girls by Riley Sager. Thank you!



Nadia

6. I am looking for a mystery/suspense/thriller with sex scenes. So long as they are not imbalance of power relationships such as boss/assistant, guard/prisoner, etc.



I’d prefer a female detective, but I’ll settle for otherwise.



I’d really prefer a female author.



Thank you & I hope you’ll survive Covid,



Nai

7. Hi Amanda and Jenn! I really enjoyed the Cormoran Strike series, but I no longer want to support JKR and so I won’t be continuing with the series. I’m looking for a similar mystery/detective series to dive into, but I don’t necessarily need there to be tens of books already out. I liked the balance of character and plot in the Strike books, and I also really liked the dynamic between Strike and Robin (although I don’t need it to become romantic (spoilers?)). I don’t read a lot of mystery or detective novels, but I did read Maureen Johnson’s Truly Devious series and loved it. Thank you!



Alison

Books Discussed

No Hard Feelings by Liz Fosslien and Molly West Duffy

The Making of a Manager by Julie Zhuo

Autumn by Ali Smith

The Dutch House by Ann Patchett

The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson

All Systems Red by Martha Wells

The Dark Net by Benjamin Percy

Little Brother by Cory Doctorow

Miracle Creek by Angie Kim

Cutting Season by Attica Locke

A Madness of Sunshine by Nalini Singh

Fatal Affair by Marie Force

Betty Rhyzyk series by Kathleen Kent (Book One, The Dime)

Tana French! (In the Woods is the first book)





















