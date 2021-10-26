Episode 95
Arab Women Writers
This week Kim and Alice talk about books by Arab women writers, plus new nonfiction about gene patents, colonialism in the 1860s, and medieval manuscripts.
Nonfiction in the News
Instagram: Ijeoma Oluo’s new newsletter
Instagram: Bachelor Nation Publishes
New Nonfiction
The Gilded Page: The Secret Lives of Medieval Manuscripts by Mary Wellesley
The Last Emperor of Mexico: The Dramatic Story of the Habsburg Archduke Who Created a Kingdom in the New World by Edward Shawcross
Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek by Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras
Arab Women Writers
Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting from the Arab World, edited by Zahra Hankir
A Most Masculine State: Gender, Politics and Religion in Saudi Arabia by Madawi Al-Rasheed
Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution by Mona Eltahawy
Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening by Manal Al-Sharif
Reading Now
Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong
She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman by Erica Armstrong Dunbar