This week Kim and Alice talk about books by Arab women writers, plus new nonfiction about gene patents, colonialism in the 1860s, and medieval manuscripts.

Nonfiction in the News

New Nonfiction

The Gilded Page: The Secret Lives of Medieval Manuscripts by Mary Wellesley

The Last Emperor of Mexico: The Dramatic Story of the Habsburg Archduke Who Created a Kingdom in the New World by Edward Shawcross

Concepcion: An Immigrant Family’s Fortunes by Albert Samaha

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek by Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy

The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA by Jorge L. Contreras

Arab Women Writers

Our Women on the Ground: Essays by Arab Women Reporting from the Arab World, edited by Zahra Hankir

A Most Masculine State: Gender, Politics and Religion in Saudi Arabia by Madawi Al-Rasheed

Headscarves and Hymens: Why the Middle East Needs a Sexual Revolution by Mona Eltahawy

Daring to Drive: A Saudi Woman’s Awakening by Manal Al-Sharif

Reading Now

Disability Visibility: First-Person Stories from the Twenty-First Century by Alice Wong

She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman by Erica Armstrong Dunbar