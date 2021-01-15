Episode 93
Most Anticipated Releases of 2021
Katie and Nusrah talk about their most anticipated releases of 2021 and only get to July before they are out of time.
This episode is sponsored by Book Riot Newsletters, A Mistake Incomplete by Lorenzo Petruzziello, and Bloodline by Jess Lourey.
BOOKS MENTIONED IN ANTICIPATED RELEASES
The House on Vesper Sands – Paraic O’ Donell
Girl A – Abigail Dean (January 25, 2021)
Children of Chicago – Cynthia Pelayo (February 9, 2021)
Quiet in Her Bones – Nalini Singh (February 23rd, 2021)
The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro (February 23, 2021)
Dial A for Aunties – Jesse K Sutanto (April 27, 2021)
The Other Black Girl – Zakiya Dalila Harris (June 2021)
The Turnout – Megan Abbott (July 6, 2021)
CURRENTLY READING
Pretty Things – Janelle Brown
The Nothing Man – Catherine Ryan Howard
These Women – Ivy Pochoda