Most Anticipated Releases of 2021

Katie and Nusrah talk about their most anticipated releases of 2021 and only get to July before they are out of time.

BOOKS MENTIONED IN ANTICIPATED RELEASES

The House on Vesper Sands – Paraic O’ Donell

Girl A – Abigail Dean (January 25, 2021)

Children of Chicago – Cynthia Pelayo (February 9, 2021)

Quiet in Her Bones – Nalini Singh (February 23rd, 2021)

The Good Girls: An Ordinary Killing – Sonia Faleiro (February 23, 2021)

Dial A for Aunties – Jesse K Sutanto (April 27, 2021)

The Other Black Girl – Zakiya Dalila Harris (June 2021)

The Turnout – Megan Abbott (July 6, 2021)

CURRENTLY READING

Pretty Things – Janelle Brown

The Nothing Man – Catherine Ryan Howard

These Women – Ivy Pochoda

