Justice for Bertha!: Anticipated Books for 2024 and Book Trend Predictions
Tirzah and Erica discuss some of their most-anticipated books for 2024 and make some book trend predictions.
News
My Life with the Walter Boys renewed for season 2 already
Books Discussed
Starcrossed by Elizabeth C. Bunce
A Drop of Venom by Sajni Patel
Escaping Mr. Rochester by L.L. McKinney
So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole
This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed
Into the Sunken City by Dinesh Thiru
Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee
You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday Perkovich
There is a Door in This Darkness by Kristin Cashore
The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton
The Brightwood Code by Monica Hesse
Poemhood: Our Black Revival, edited by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, and Taylor Byas
Four Eids and a Funeral by Faridah Ayimidi-Ibike and Adiba Jaigirdar
Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield
Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender
First Test: The Graphic Novel by Tamora Pierce, Devin Grayson, and Becca Farrow