Justice for Bertha!: Anticipated Books for 2024 and Book Trend Predictions

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tirzah and Erica discuss some of their most-anticipated books for 2024 and make some book trend predictions.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

It’s happening, readers — we’re bringing paperbacks! Whether you (or a reader you know and love) hate carrying around bulky hardcovers, you’re on a budget, you want a wider range of recommendations, or all of the above, you can now get a paperback subscription from TBR, curated just for you by one of our Bibliologists. The holidays are here, and we’ve got three different levels for gifting to suit every budget. Get all the details at mytbr.co.

News

My Life with the Walter Boys renewed for season 2 already

Book Drama

Books Discussed

Starcrossed by Elizabeth C. Bunce

A Drop of Venom by Sajni Patel

Escaping Mr. Rochester by L.L. McKinney

So Let Them Burn by Kamilah Cole

This Book Won’t Burn by Samira Ahmed

Into the Sunken City by Dinesh Thiru

Kill Her Twice by Stacey Lee

You’re Breaking My Heart by Olugbemisola Rhuday Perkovich

There is a Door in This Darkness by Kristin Cashore

The Absinthe Underground by Jamie Pacton

The Brightwood Code by Monica Hesse

Poemhood: Our Black Revival, edited by Amber McBride, Erica Martin, and Taylor Byas

Four Eids and a Funeral by Faridah Ayimidi-Ibike and Adiba Jaigirdar

Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo

Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield

Infinity Alchemist by Kacen Callender

First Test: The Graphic Novel by Tamora Pierce, Devin Grayson, and Becca Farrow