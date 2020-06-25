Episode 32
Anti-Racist Play List, Part Two
Nicole and Matthew discuss racial literacy and implementing an anti-biased/anti-racist framework in schools, with help from a bookshelf playlist of stories to keep folks talking. Joining is special guest Tiffany Jewell, a Black biracial writer, twin, first generation American, cisgender woman, an antiracist educator and consultant, mama, and author of This Book is Anti-Racist.
RELEVANT LINKS:
Tiffany Jewell (website)
#antiracistbookclub (Instagram)
Some Things Are Just For Us (article from Medium)
Racism Is Terrible. Blackness Is Not. (article from The Atlantic)
Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne
BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:
MIDDLE GRADE:
This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do The Work by Tiffany Jewell; illustrated by Aurelia Durand
Recommended podcasts and Podcasts Episodes:
Revisionist History (Epsiode – Miss Buchanan’s Period Of Adjustment)
Sporkful (Episode – When White People Say Plantation)
Unlocking Us (Episode – Brené with Ibram X. Kendi on How to Be an Antiracist)
WHERE TO FIND CHILDREN’S BOOKS DURING QUARANTINE
- Your local library – Even as libraries are closing for the quarantine, they have a ton of e-books, resources, and movies for kids.
- Epic! – Epic! is the Leading Digital Library for Kids 12 & Under
- Susan Tan’s Authors Everywhere YouTube channel
- How Kids’ Lit Is Responding to the Coronavirus
- Read, Wonder, and Learn – Favorite Authors & Illustrators Share Resources for Learning Anywhere
- COVID-19 Resources compiled by We Need Diverse Books
- Resources for Online PreK-12 Teaching During COVID and Beyond
- Little free libraries – There may be free books in a free library just around the corner from you. Give a book, get a book, and remember to wash those hands!
CLOSING NOTE:
