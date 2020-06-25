Anti-Racist Play List, Part Two

Nicole and Matthew discuss racial literacy and implementing an anti-biased/anti-racist framework in schools, with help from a bookshelf playlist of stories to keep folks talking. Joining is special guest Tiffany Jewell, a Black biracial writer, twin, first generation American, cisgender woman, an antiracist educator and consultant, mama, and author of This Book is Anti-Racist.

RELEVANT LINKS:

Tiffany Jewell (website)

#antiracistbookclub (Instagram)

Some Things Are Just For Us (article from Medium)

Racism Is Terrible. Blackness Is Not. (article from The Atlantic)

Lifting as We Climb: Black Women’s Battle for the Ballot Box by Evette Dionne

BOOKS DISCUSSED ON THE SHOW:

MIDDLE GRADE:

This Book Is Anti-Racist: 20 Lessons on How to Wake Up, Take Action, and Do The Work by Tiffany Jewell; illustrated by Aurelia Durand

Recommended podcasts and Podcasts Episodes:

Hope and Hard Pills

Code Switch

Race Traitor

Revisionist History (Epsiode – Miss Buchanan’s Period Of Adjustment)

Sporkful (Episode – When White People Say Plantation)

Teaching While White

Two Dope Teachers and a Mic

Unlocking Us (Episode – Brené with Ibram X. Kendi on How to Be an Antiracist)

Unprisoned

1619 Podcast

CLOSING NOTE:

Let us know what books or topics you’ve been sharing this week, or if you have a suggestion or book recommendation for an upcoming episode. Find us on email (kidlitthesedays@bookriot.com) or Twitter (@MatthewWinner and @ittybittyny).